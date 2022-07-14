NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mind, body and soul join forces in New Haven at Mactivity.

The Mactivity facility offers a gym, art gallery, café inside the facility as well as physical therapy, training and dancing.

Burch Valldejuli, the co-founder of Mactivity joined News 8 for an interview.

Valldejuli was always interested in a model of preventive mental health but the field of risk and prevention did not yet exist when she was going into graduate school. Knowing all of the components of what could be beneficial for people’s mental health she designed a facility perfect for healing.

“At Mactivity we wanted something that was a little bit amorphous that the M could mean something that if for me now that I’m in my 60s, it’s mature. Activity for someone who’s young,” said Valldejuli.

Watch the full video above to learn more about Mactivity and what the facility offers.