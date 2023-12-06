MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Bundle up and get ready to learn about some of Madison’s history during an upcoming series of walking tours.

The Madison Historical Society’s holiday lantern tour will let visitors step through time to learn about the area’s historic buildings and figures.

That includes a trip along Main Street and gathering around to hear the speech Franklin D. Roosevelt gave after the Pearl Harbor bombing.

The earlier walking tours are already sold out for the event’s fourth year. Tours will depart every 30 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. The tours start at Lee’s Academy.

Tickets are $20 a person, $15 for historical society members and $8 for students.

