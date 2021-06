Conn. (WTNH) -- WIth warmer temperatures rising across the state, a warning to never leave kids inside a hot car. We hear from a local doctor who says he hopes his story serves as a cautionary tale to parents this summer.

A scary day for one local father. Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam shared with News 8 what happened to his five-year-old who was with a family friend picking up his eldest child from school.