GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Maple View Farm in Granby is known for its food, fun and now beer.

The farm, which has been in the same family for three generations, now boasts award-winning beer. The farm brews about 30 beers, with eight seasonal options on tap at a time.

In October, that means the beloved pumpkin ale, served in a rustic Mason jar to add that extra charm.

Other seasonal offerings are in the works.

“We’re going to make a maple ale from our maple sap instead of water, and will make a dandelion beer from the dandelions that grow all over the farm fields,” said Kate Bogli, who owns the farm.

