NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium has a brand new conservation director on board.

Marine ecologist Dr. Sarah Crosby is the new director of conservation and policy at the aquarium.

Crosby, who grew up in Greenwich, is most excited about working with the aquarium to build out a new strategy around those two areas.

“The aquarium has an amazing presence here in the community around education and exhibits and really bringing people in to learn about Long Island Sound and what I’m hoping to do at the aquarium is to help them take that work and that message outside of the building and bring it out into the sound so that we can do research and monitoring and conservation policy work that will help improve the sound for generations to come.”

Crosby joins us on Nyberg to share more about her background, the role public policy plays in her position and the secrets and advances Long Island Sound has to offer.

“It has tremendous biodiversity and I think a lot of folks don’t always realize that we have this amazing ecosystem right in our backyards, and so having Long Island Sound as a place to conduct research as a scientist, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

To learn more about Maritime Aquarium or purchase tickets, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.