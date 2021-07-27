Nyberg: Married farm owners and first responders bring beauty to Madison community

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The owners of Simple Life Farm are bringing the community beauty and saving lives at the same time.

Ashley Gulick and her husband Jesse, both first responders, operate the Madison farm. With a flower stand on the side of Horse Pond Road, there is an opportunity for everyone to find something beautiful. Not only do they sell flowers, but Jesse makes unique cutting boards as well.

Ashley sits down with us on Nyberg to share more about their experience.

Watch the full interview in the video above.