NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mother’s pregnancy is filled with a long stretch of doctor appointments. The labor and birth process is overseen by medical professionals, as well, but after that, women are left on their own.

That’s why Dr. Jessica Holzer, an associate professor at the University of New Haven, co-founded Maternal Spotlight with Dr. Shilpa Londhe as a way to identify what the gaps are in the maternal health care system.

“I had a really easy pregnancy,” Holzer said. “I didn’t experience any negative consequences. My labor and delivery was pretty easy, but after that, I felt as though I was just dumped.”

