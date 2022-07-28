Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s own meteorologist Ashley Baylor combined her love of weather and New England in a new children’s book.

“Storms and Snow, Skies and Socks” delves into why New England weather “truly rocks.” The book is due August 1 via Globe Pequot Press.

Baylor said she didn’t always know she wanted to be an author. She would go to lots of school talks, and one day, decided she should write her own book based on her experiences in the field. Since she always loved reading the Dr. Seuss books growing up, she decided to incorporate the idea of rhyming, noting that it’s a lot more engaging for kids.

“The rhyming was a big thing to me and it started with just a couple of lines and then expanded into, let’s talk about what we’re doing in January, let’s talk about what we’re doing in February and just, you know, doing everything about weather in my favorite New England sports favorite New England destinations,” Baylor said.

Baylor will hold her first book signing at RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison.

See the full interview with Ann Nyberg:

Pre-order “Storms and Snow, Skis and Sox!” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.