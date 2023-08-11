NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Taco enthusiasts have their chance to vote for their favorite taco in Connecticut at the Connecticut Taco Festival in Shelton on Aug. 26.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park on the Shelton Riverwalk from 12-6 p.m.

Mario Perez of Mexcla Mexican Restaurant in Danbury, winning taco in the 2017 contest, joined Ann Nyberg to give a preview for his entry to the contest.

“I love food, I’ve been cooking for a long time,” Perez said. “I used to help my mom in the kitchen. I always love food, I love to eat. And little by little, trying new recipes, changing a little bit, but making it better.”