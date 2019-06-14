Nyberg: Michael Childers, world renowned celebrity portrait photographer

Michael Childers is a world renowned celebrity portrait photographer.

Now based in Palm Springs, California, he has shot the most famous for over more than 50 years.

He was in film school at UCLA when he started taking head shots for actors.

Along the way, he got to shoot writer Ray Bradbury. And it just so happened that Jim Morrison of The Doors was in his class in college, and that led to dozens and dozens of album covers over the years.

Childers has worked on around 120 movies and on about 60 movie posters.

On Friday, June 14, Childers will be speaking at the Beinecke Rare Book Manuscript Library on Wall Street in New Haven at 5:00 p.m.

And now through August 12, you can see his portraits of famed authors, playwrights, screenwriters and poets, which he gifted to the Beinecke.

He’s writing a book on his life called, “And I have the Pictures to Prove it”.

