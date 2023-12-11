MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown baker is leaning into family recipes and her mother’s legacy to create sweet treats.

Her special touch? Sweet potatoes.

Yalonda Hart said she was inspired by her mother, who died in 2014 and was known for her sweet potato pies.

“There was just something in me that said, ‘You need to try one of these pies,'” Hart said.

Hart’s mother never had a recipe. She did it by feel and taste.

Hart started with sweet potato pies, and then learned that her great-grandmother had a recipe for sweet potato cake. From there, Hart said she hit a “gold mine.”

Now, she runs Carrot Top’s Sweet Potato Treats out of a kitchen on Main Street.

