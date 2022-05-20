MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Arts Council is celebrating a big milestone this year.

When it opened, it was known as the Milford Center for the Arts and it housed a very small, intimate theater gallery space. It has since expanded to three venues.

Paige Miglio, executive director, said economic development people and art people from neighboring communities ask them how they do what they do and how they can work so closely with the city.

“I tell every single municipality that calls, I’m like ‘you need to support the arts.’ The arts are essential to a vibrant and a vital community as well as economic development.”

The Milford Arts Council has many events each year. To learn more about upcoming events, click here.