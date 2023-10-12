MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Why has ax throwing captivated the country?

“So in today’s world, you know you need some kind of things to do,” Leonard Alterio said. “Yeah, I mean, and to let some steam off, just, you know, feel important, and just want to enjoy yourself.”

Alterio and his wife, Lori, own Crazy Horse Axe Throwing & Lounge in Milford. The business has been open since last November.

Leonard said the activity has grown in popularity, with championships and competitions being aired on ESPN.

The lounge adds safety by using individual lanes. That way, Leonard said, throwers don’t have to worry about other weapons next to them.

And what’s the best way to throw an axe? Find out by watching the full interview in the player above!