MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women who saw a gap in the local market for a high protein, plant-based pasta sauce launched their own business out of Milford.

Elissa Brown and Callie Bundy teamed up with Stephen Roth, a classically-trained chef with over 33 years of industry experience, to create Strong Sauce.

“Elissa was texting me one night, saying she was making pasta for the family and she didn’t have anything to go on top of it, so I jokingly said, because I’m a sports and fitness model, throw some protein in it,” Bundy said. “Then the next morning, we realized that was actually a good idea.”

Brown said she and Roth met in Telluride in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. With Roth’s expertise, they perfected the recipe for what they said is the first of many products.

In addition to being high in protein and plant-based, Stong Sauce is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free.

Strong Sauce is only available online right now, but Bundy said they are getting into local farmers’ markets.

“We would love to be in local retailers and bigger markets,” Brown said. “We’re open to those conversations, so hopefully you’ll be able to see it on shelves very soon.”

Learn more about the trio on their website. Follow Strong Sauce on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

If you missed previous Nyberg segments, watch them here!