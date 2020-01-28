Nyberg: Milford Photo, how a camera shop remained relevant though decades and the invention of smart phones

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Photo has stayed relevant in the photo and camera field over decades as technology has changed and developed.

Not so long ago, film cameras were all the rage. You took your shots and had to wait while someone at a photo or camera shop developed your photos. Now with smart phones now, things have changed dramatically for camera shops.

In the 1960s there were maybe 30-40 camera shops in the state; now just three or four exist.

Milford Photo is one of those survivors; they figure out how to stay relevant. Co-owner Jesse Thompson talks about how they have done that over decades.

For more information about classes, rentals, and everything else cameras and photography: www.milfordphoto.com.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Thompson.