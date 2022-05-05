NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, a Milford woman has decided to do as much as she can for the children who have been smuggled into Romania for safety.

Heide Lang, the owner of the Fig Cooking School, will head to Codlea, Romania, this Sunday, May 8, with the Blue Heron Foundation to help cook and care for Ukrainian orphans.

“What we know so far, the Blue Heron Foundation knows so far, is that the children came from a town called Ysmael, which is in Odessa, the second-largest city in Odessa,” Lang said. “They were smuggled in the middle of the night when their caretakers realized that the city was being bombed and wanted to save these 27 children from near peril, so they somehow managed to get over the border into Romania, and we’re talking six hours away to a part of Romania called Transylvania.”

Lang said her parents were refugees — her mother is from Transylvania and her father is from Bucharest — and that inspired her to do more.

“Since they were refugees, the lightbulb went off in my head and I said, you know, it’s time for me to give back,” she said. “It’s time for me to do something instead of just writing a check, which is extremely important, of course.”

Lang plans to put her cooking skills to use.

“I said, let me see if I can find a way of nurturing people who are coming over the Romanian border through cooking, and so that’s kind of how we got started,” Lang said. “I’m going there to help set up the orphanage in any way possible.”

The hope is for the group to raise enough money to build a playground and get educational supplies.

“But I’m also going to be going to the markets and making sure the children get good nourishment,” Lang said. “Helping set up a kitchen, hopefully, so that once I leave, the children are well-fed because they’ve gone through a great deal.

If you’re interested in supporting Lang and the Blue Heron Foundation, you can visit these websites: