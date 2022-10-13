ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Elliott Davis had spent almost four decades in finance when he realized he was spending too much time traveling for work.

He turned his attention to home, and then to a historic slot of land along the Shepaug River in Roxbury.

The site, which used to be a 1872 train station and a 1860 cigar factory, is now home to the Mine Hill Distillery following a three-year restoration project.

“We’re making something again here on this property,” Davis said.

The distillery makes five different types of spirits and has won awards for its restoration projects.

Watch the interview to learn more!