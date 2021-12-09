Nyberg: ‘Miss Mustard Seed’ blog founder pens new book to make your home its coziest

(WTNH) — Marian Parsons is a wildly popular home and garden blogger, author, designer, podcaster, stylist, photographer, musician and mother.

You may know her from missmustardseed.com, which she started. She has a new book out detailing how to make your home its coziest.

Parsons joins us on Nyberg to share more about her blog and what kind of world she is trying to carve out for her readers with “Feels Like Home: Transforming Your Space from Uninspiring to Uniquely Yours.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.