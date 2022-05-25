NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local man, Frank Zabski, known as the “polish pizzaiolo,“ is holding cooking classes to teach people how to make pizza at his new business venture, the New Haven Pizza School. He has a mobile unit, or a mobile school, all set up to come to you.

“No one comes to your house and shows you how to make pizza, so I saw an opportunity and I kind of threw it out there and it’s been truly crazy,” said Zabski.

Zabski is passionate about creating delicious pizza and teaching others to how to create restaurant style pizzas in their own homes. His class has no secrets or tricks. Zabski teaches all of his students every step of the pizza making process, while playing some Frank Sinatra tunes.

You can find more information at the New Haven Pizza School Facebook group or website.