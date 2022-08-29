NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A mobile wine bar that brings the party to you is all the rage at weddings and events in the state.

The owner of ‘Decanted’, Julia Walderzak, has always carried a passion for entrepreneurship and knew she had to create something unique with her love for wine. Walderzak has been an avid wine collector and connoisseur since her time working at Smith and Lentz Keys in New York City.

‘Decanted’ provides alcohol, catering, and décor for events with specially curated wines. Decanted works with their customers to figure out their palette to create something their customer is going to love.

Walderzak developed the idea for her company over the pandemic and bought a camper from Maine, and remodeled it to create her first mobile wine bar, Winona.

The second mobile wine unit Rosie should be up and running next week.

Decanted hopes to expand their business into Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine and to develop their own brand of ‘Decanted’ wine.

Learn more about Decanted in the full video above.