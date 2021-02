(WTNH) — We continue to celebrate entrepreneurs in the state. We want to tell you about something called BLK BOX Gifts, curated luxury gift boxes for men and women.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg sits down with founders, Karen and Justin Wright – a mother and son entrepreneur team – to talk about the brand, how the curated gift boxes work, and how they have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit https://www.blkboxgifts.com/