NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Women all over are entrepreneurs that have started thousands of businesses across Connecticut.

Enter a company called Mia Bella, started by a mother-daughter duo who immigrated from Poland.

Ewa Zagorska and her daughter, Daria Luczkowski, now call Shelton home and create beautifully curated gift boxes for any occasion.

Learn more about Mia Bella on their Facebook page or website.

Watch the full interview in the video above.