Nyberg: Mother-daughter team at helm of Sweets on Main in Branford offers custom desserts, gives back to local animal shelter

(WTNH) — Everything is baked from scratch at Sweets on Main in Branford. This business is compliments of a mother-daughter team. They are a sustainable business with local ingredients, they recycle, and they have a charitable giveback piece to a local animal shelter with every dog treat they sell.

Mother and daughter – Donna and Sarah – from Sweets on Main join us to tell us how the business came about, their custom cakes and cookies, how they are coping through the COVID-19 pandemic, kits they have available for you to decorate your own baked desserts, and how they are serving their local animal shelter.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

