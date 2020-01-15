Nyberg: Mountain Dairy, bringing quality dairy to Connecticut since 1871

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stearns family farm, Mountain Dairy, has been around since 1772.

Located in Storrs, Connecticut, the farm been passed down through 10 generations.

It was initially a mulberry farm for the silk industry, but in 1871, the dairy cows came in and the family went into the dairy business.

It has survived the Great Depression, three barn fires, and whatever else Mother Nature has thrown at it.

The Stearns family, after much hard work, continues to grow and has total control of everything that happens on the farm, including the raising of all of the cows.

The family said it’s a unique farm because they control the process all the way through to the consumer.

“We decide which crops we grow; we decided how we harvest those crops; we decide what we feed to our cows every day,” the family told News 8.

