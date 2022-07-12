NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –There’s an organization that aims to help establish balance on a physical, mental and emotional level.

Ethan Hershman, the founder of Move To Heal based in Branford joined News 8 for an interview.

Hershman has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for the past 28 and a half years and has been an active member of the AA community. Sadly, he has seen many people lose their lives to relapses, overdoses and suicides over the years.

“The light bulb went off last year I realized that… when I got into recovery, I had the means to do all these things to get the proper nutritional counseling, to go to therapy to join a gym.”

Hershman got together with his partner at a gym he owns in Greenwich, Colleen Delaney and his daughter who is a licensed therapist in the state. They decided to offer free gym memberships and free nutritional counseling to help people as much as they could.

Move to Heal now has members who are recovery professionals and warrior therapists.

We have currently have five locations where we are holding intro fitness classes followed by group recovery meetings. We do that several times a week.”

Move to Heal also gives out free nutritional counseling and free one-on-one therapy by licensed therapists.

Head to the website if you’d like to learn more.