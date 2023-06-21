NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jon Secada spent his first few years in the music industry in the studio, writing.

Then, Gloria Estefan recruited him to be involved in her comeback record.

“You know, she had just unfortunately been through this traumatic accident and it paralyzed her, but she knew she would come back, and she came back with a huge record, and I was a part of that record,” he said.

He write the first song on the album, which turned into more. Then, he joined her on her tour in 1991, where she gave him the opportunity to sing.

“I would not be here if it wasn’t because of that opportunity,” he said. “And I’ve been blessed ever since because of it.”

Now, he’s known for a massive career that has spanned three decades, leading to three Grammy wins, a Broadway run, a memoir and 20 million albums sold. His newest album, coming in September, will be a tribute to Nat King Cole.

He sat down with News 8’s Ann Nyberg to discuss his career and upcoming performance, scheduled for Thursday at the 28th Annual International Art and Ideas Festival on the New Haven Green.

