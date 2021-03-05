 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Nyberg: Music therapist discusses importance of music therapy and how it can work even in COVID times

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Music can do so much for so many which is why the field of music therapy is so important for soothing people with dementia, children in foster care, mothers having babies, those with autism, those in correctional programs…The list goes on and on.

Here to talk about this is a music therapist and the founder of Infinity Music Therapy Services in Southington, Jona Jeffcoat.

To hear more about her work as a music therapist, the importance of the practice for people around the world, and how she’s made it work during COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss