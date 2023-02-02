NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – As more and more small-town newspapers fade into the sunset, there are still a few pioneers who work tirelessly to inform their communities.

Nancy Chapman the founder, co-editor, and publisher of a hyper-local online newspaper that serves the town of Norwalk discussed her work in an interview with News 8 on Thursday.

Chapman was joined by her colleague Claire Schoen, who serves on the board of directors at their nonprofit newspaper Nancy on Norwalk.

Nancy on Norwalk was created as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the “real unvarnished story” about what is going on in their community. The online newspaper works to shine a nonpartisan spotlight on issues and decisions impacting taxpayers’ lives.

