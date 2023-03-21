NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Natural Annie Essentials offers people a unique experience where customers can make their own candles using island-inspired fragrances right in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own drinks to enjoy a relaxing time with friends while making their own candles, using natural products.

The business was started by Annie, who wanted to provide relief to her child who was suffering from skin irritation.

Annie went back to her roots and started using natural herbs, oils and butters like she used to with her grandparents in Jamacia. Annie quickly realized how much the products were helping her child and began selling them on Etsy.

Annie and her husband were selling their bath and body products at a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York when customers told them just how incredible their scents were.

Annie then began focusing her business on candle making so her customers could have their own island-inspired fragrances right in their own homes.

You can purchase candles from Natural Annie Essentials online or book a candle-making class on their website!

Watch the full interview to learn more!