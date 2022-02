NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We love our restaurants and our chefs in Connecticut, and we have some pretty world-class chefs.

Carol Koty, a woman from Naugatuck, has brought home the prize of World Seafood Champion of the 9th annual World Food Championships in Dallas.

Koty will soon be competing for a chance at the title of World Food Champion, the largest competition in food sport, in April in South Carolina.

Watch her full interview with Ann Nyberg in the video player above.