WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new book shines a light into John F. Kennedy’s time as a troublemaker at a prestigious Wallingford boarding school.

“JFK and the Muckers of Choate,” by Scott Batler, details how the future president created an anti-administration club at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school.

The club was formed after the headmaster said he would expel the students who were pulling pranks instead of studying.

“It was sort of an empty threat, but JFK took offense to it because he was Irish and muckers were the Irish who cleaned up horse droppings, so he took that to heart and decided to start this group,” Batler said.

The book also addresses Kennedy’s illness as a teen, his sibling rivalry with Joe and his time in therapy.

