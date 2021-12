NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new children’s book out that helps children with self-confidence, friendship and inclusion. A pair of twins from New Canaan are behind it.

“The Friendly Bookshelf” encourages kids to share their own stories and be themselves.

Caroline and Katherine Brickley join us on Nyberg to share more about their publishing house, experience writing the book and what’s next on their publishing agenda.

Watch the full interview in the video above.