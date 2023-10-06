NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven has birthed the creation of many innovations including the hamburger, the lollipop, the cotton gin and of course, its Italian food.

With the new company New Haven Direct Connect, people can get all of those goods delivered to them, no matter where they are in the United States.

This company was founded by Steve Thomas and it first launched six months ago. Although the idea came around about five years ago, according to Thomas.

Thomas delivers up to 150 products from iconic New Haven brands such as Hummel Bros, Lamberti’s Italian Sausage, Durante’s Pasta, Lucibello’s, Napoli, Liuzzi Cheese, Blackie’s hot dog stand and Apicella’s.

So far, Thomas said he’s shipped food all the way out west to states like California, Oregon, Washington and Montana.

