NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Jessica Loffredo’s son had a seizure last year, she had two questions.

“One, why is he having a seizure? And, two, what do I do about it?” she said. “And as an educator, I’ve been trained in how to use EpiPens and AED machines. I look over my Type I diabetic at school, and no one ever trained me in first aid for seizures. And that’s going to be fixed now.”

In June, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law providing safeguards for students with seizure disorders.

Cherie Poirier, the executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, said the law will help teach what to do if you see someone with epilepsy, or another disorder, have a seizure.

Poirier said the neurological disorder is not always understood.

“Sometimes, even first responders don’t know that it’s a seizure being had, and not someone that is on a med, or anything along those lines,” she said.

If you see someone have a seizure, turn them on their side, cushion their head and don’t put anything in their mouth. Time the seizure, and call 911.

Watch the full interview in the player above.