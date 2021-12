GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Hemp Farm is opening up a modern-day Grange.

The Barn in Groton will function as a spot for social gatherings with music and a healthy dose of CBD.

Brian Edmonds, owner and founder of the Barn, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the venue and how they plan to bring the space to life.

Watch the full interview in the video above.