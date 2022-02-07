Nyberg: New gourmet takeout pizza restaurant opens in Berlin, Conn.

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — “When life grinds you into flour, make more dough.” This is the motto of a restaurant owner who just opened a new venue in Berlin.

Nationally-recognized Chef Rob Maffucci owns Vito’s Pizza. Named after his father, he describes this as a journey through 45 years of their restaurant experience. It is a takeout pizza and pasta shop.

Maffucci joins us on Nyberg to share more about the new restaurant, how COVID led him to develop a new strategy and bring everything back to its simplest form.

Watch the full interview in the video above.