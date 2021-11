(WTNH) — Most of us know the play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, who was a Hamden native. Now, the very first book about the play has been written and its author is from New Haven.

Author Howard Sherman joins us to talk about his new book, “Another Day’s Begun.”

He has an illustrious career in theater, holding managerial positions at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, Hartford stage at Westport Playhouse, and was executive director of the American Theatre Wing, which presides over the Tonys.