NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Striving for constant perfection can be draining, but so many try to achieve it.

Mary Marantz, a New haven author, has written a book that takes a good look at her life and the changes she needs to make.

“You know… they always say to authors ‘you think you’re going to set out to write a book to help other people,’ and hopefully you will. But first, it’s going to help you,” Marantz said. “It’s going to be the book you needed to most hear, so I have been 40 plus years doing the field work for all of us to try to figure out if you can achieve your way into worth.”

Called “Slow Growth Equals Strong Roots: Finding Grace, Freedom and Purpose in an Overachieving World,” Marantz said the first part of the title phrase is something her husband said to her in the first year of their photography business. She was getting frustrated that people who had started at the same time as them or even after them seemed to be exploding overnight.

“It’s very tempting in those moments, you go to bed and there’s nothing there and the next morning, the whole field. The whole yard is covered in weeds, to say man I want to grow just like a weed and Justin said to me, maybe we are building something that’s meant to last a little longer than that and slow growth equals strong roots,” Marantz said.

“I believe you can actually run faster toward those big goals when your entire identity is not tied up in whether they rise or fall, win or fail.”

To learn more about her book and her message, click here.