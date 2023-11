NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s chapter of one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations is celebrating 51 years with a grand gala.

Links Incorporated will host Emerald and Pearls: A Night to Remember

Sheila Carmon, the event’s co-chair, and Diane X. Brown, who received Links’ community hero award, joined Ann Nyberg, to learn more about the organization and the gala.

Watch the full interview in the player above.