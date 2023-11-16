NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven musical group will celebrate 25 years of making unique music and keeping old traditions alive in December.

The Nu Haven Kapelye is a Klezmer orchestra that plays Eastern European Jewish celebration music called Klezmer music, which dates back to the 1800s.

The group held its first New Haven concert on Christmas Day in 1998 and has since been reuniting every Dec. 25 to put on a show.

The musical group members also spend time teaching classes about Klezmer music to keep its sound alive.

David Chevan, music director and bassist with the Nu Haven Kapelye, joined News 8 to discuss more about the history of the orchestra.

