Nyberg: New Haven nonprofit East Street Arts turns people of all abilities into artists

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A nonprofit in New Haven is dedicated to fostering the creation of art through artesian training programs, workshops and community interaction for people of all abilities.

Director of Creative Development for East Street Arts Eric Ginnish sits down with us on Nyberg to share more about how the program got started, what kinds of products they specialize in and how the public can support the artists and the program.

You can learn more about the program here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.