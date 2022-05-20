NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all about pie on this edition of Nyberg!

Quiana Tanner was born in New Haven and has always had a love for cooking and baking. As far back as she can remember, she was always in the kitchen with her mom or grandma.

“Of course, my goal was always to be the taster, but I picked up a lot of tips and tricks along the way and was given duties so they could stop tripping over me,” Tanner said.

It was not until her trip to Paris in 2012 that she decided she was going to become a bakery owner. She had the name, menu and location selected, but says the opportunity and desire never quite aligned.

During the pandemic, she noticed the upward trend of e-commerce businesses. After brainstorming what that would look like for her, she established Try This Pie.

“I was brainstorming during the pandemic, and I know a lot of people are not familiar with bean pie, I didn’t just want to put it in the grocery store and they get passed by because if you go to the store you’re not going for a bean pie. You’re going for apple pie or key lime pie, so I figured if I said, ‘Try This Pie’ … I thought that was eye-catching so that you would at least look at my pie and see what it is and then think about it.”

Try This Pie is hosting a free tasting event Sunday, May 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at connCorp in Hamden. The parking lot’s address is 265 Morse St.

You can also find Try This Pie at the farmers market at Wooster Square on Saturdays and at Edgewood Park on Sundays.

Tanner takes special orders online. Follow her on Instagram for updates.