NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you had “Gorilla Lemonade?”

It is a handcrafted drink made by two friends, Kristen Threatt and Brian Burkett Thompson, who own an Italian-inspired soul food catering business.

Located in New Haven, Eat Up Catering was started in 2019. A lot of their customers were asking if they could get a drink, so they created their own, which you can find in mom and pop shops all over the Elm City. They hope to make it go national.

“We did the research on what a gorilla meant and we went from there and we got pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, regular lemonade and it’s going crazy,” Threatt said.

Giving back is also part of their business through the Eat Up Foundation.

“When we first did the Gorilla Lemonades… we made sure we gave back to a person that actually always showed us love through our food catering business. She always bought food from us, so we made sure we gave back to her because she lost her home in Hamden to a fire,” Threatt said.

To learn more about Eat Up Catering and Gorilla Lemonade, click here.