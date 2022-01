NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This New Haven shop offers “small desserts with bold flavors.”

Edible Couture is a boutique bakery full of sweet treats, including cupcakes, cakes and gourmet cake cups. They also have a dessert truck!

Tisha Hudson, owner of Edible Couture, joins us on Nyberg to share more about her specialties, how she got started and how the community can support her small business.

