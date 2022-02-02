Nyberg: New Haven’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas does cultural outreach in Cuba

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group from New Haven just wrapped up a trip to Cuba, where they attended the Havana Jazz Festival.

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas had multiple cultural experiences on their trip and had the chance to connect with doctors in Cuba to hear about how they are addressing COVID, while sharing some information from doctors that came along with them as well.

Shelley Quiala, executive director of the group, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the exciting trip and what they brought back that they might institute into the festival.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Nyberg: New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas does cultural outreach in Cuba

News /

Refugees helping with workforce shortage in New Haven

News /

Madison PD teams up with other departments to help Connecticut families through diaper drive

News /

SCSU President: Sorority suspended over social media video

News /

West Haven native, former Patriots teammate reacts to Tom Brady's retirement

News /

Waterbury man accused of using Apple AirTag to track victim's car

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss