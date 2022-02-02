Nyberg: New Haven’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas does cultural outreach in Cuba

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group from New Haven just wrapped up a trip to Cuba, where they attended the Havana Jazz Festival.

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas had multiple cultural experiences on their trip and had the chance to connect with doctors in Cuba to hear about how they are addressing COVID, while sharing some information from doctors that came along with them as well.

Shelley Quiala, executive director of the group, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the exciting trip and what they brought back that they might institute into the festival.

