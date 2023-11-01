NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Symphony Orchestra is welcoming a new music director for the 2024-25 season.

Perry So, the new music director, will succeed Maestro Alasdair Neale whose five-year tenure will be finished by May 2024.

So said he lived in New Haven on and off from 2000 to 2015 and will now be returning to the elm city.

During his musical career, So graduated from Yale University and then founded an orchestra.

So joined Ann Nyberg in the News 8 studio to discuss his journey as a musician and his plans with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

