STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The next round of grants from the Connecticut Women’s Business Development Council are now open.

Until Feb. 17, women can apply for up to $10,000 in equity-match grants.

For example, a coffee shop could apply to purchase new equipment, like an extra oven.

“If they’re increasing their production by 30%, they can make more food to serve more people, and hopefully have an impact on their bottom line,” said Fran Pastore, the CEO of the Connecticut Women’s Business Development Council.

Businesses must exist for at least two years, operate within the state and bring in less than $2 million in revenue in order to apply.

Applications are available online.