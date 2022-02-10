MOODUS, Conn. (WTNH) — A company called Getaway has constructed cabins in Moodus with all the fixings for you to stay in to get away from it all.

Called Getaway Machimoodus, travelers can choose a tiny cabin that suits them best. The company says they have “everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

Carlos Becil, chief experience officer at Getaway, joins us on Nyberg to share more about this experience and what it provides for guests looking to unwind.

Watch the full interview in the video above.