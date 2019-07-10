1  of  3
Nyberg: Nicole Zuraitis, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, composer

by: Ann Nyberg

(WTNH)–Connecticut native, Nicole Zuraitis is living her best life, singing and songwriting.

She says her parents gave her free reign to explore a lot of things and she settled on music.

She and her musician husband, who live in Brooklyn, New York were nominated for a Grammy this year for their arrangement of Dolly Parton’s song, Jolene.

Zuraitis started out in Opera at NYU and then veered toward jazz, where she shines.

She’s as down-to-earth as they come and credits a lot of what she learned to teachers in Connecticut.

Her goal is to continue to sing around the world; she just returned from Lithuania where she sang with a naval orchestra.

If you attend the Litchfield Jazz Camp, you just might have her as an instructor.

To find out more about Nicole, go to http://nicolezmusic.com/

