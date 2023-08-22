NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for vintage textiles, clothing or décor? Try Noir Vintage and Company in New Haven.

The woman-owned business celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this month.

Owner and curator, Evelyn Massey, said the name comes from her love of black-and-white noir films. She said that the movies, shown in the 1930s and 1940s, have characters who “commit all these crimes during this time. But — they were dressed to the nines.”

Other vendors and pop-up shops will be in the store. There’s a soap and a candle company currently inside.

Massey has wanted to open a store for years, even gathering products she found at estate sales.

“I’ve been sourcing for years,” she said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.